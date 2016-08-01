BRIEF-Tanger prices offering of senior notes due 2026

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc
* Tanger prices $250 million 3.125% senior notes due 2026
* Estimated net proceeds from offering, after deducting underwriting discount and offering expenses, expected to be about $246.7 million
* Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.125% per annum and mature on September 1, 2026
* Notes were priced at 99.605% of principal amount to yield 3.171% to maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.