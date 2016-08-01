版本:
BRIEF-Odyssey Marine Q2 loss per share $0.25

Aug 1 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc

* Odyssey marine exploration reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

