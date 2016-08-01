版本:
BRIEF-RGC Resources Q3 EPS $0.13

Aug 1 Rgc Resources Inc

* RGC Resources, Inc. Third quarter financial results

* Says revenues for q3 was $ 11.3 million versus $ 10.7 million last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

