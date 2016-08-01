BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $0.71

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Douglas Dynamics Inc
* Douglas dynamics announces record second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales $113.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.71
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company increases and narrows 2016 outlook
* For first six months of 2016, company's performance has exceeded initial internal expectations
* Anticipate that q4 results will still be impacted by magnitude, timing and location of snowfall
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.