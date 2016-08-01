版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Providence Service Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.70

Aug 1 Providence Service Corp

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Providence service corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 7.7 percent to $450.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐