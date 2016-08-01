BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure qtrly total revenue $397.6 mln vs $423.7 mln

Aug 1 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Macquarie infrastructure corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results, increased dividend

* Says board of directors has authorized a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, or $5.00 annualized, for q2 of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Says qtrly dividend cash payment represents a 12.6% increase over dividend paid for q2 of 2015

* Remains on target to deliver previously announced increase in its 2016 dividend to between $5.00 and $5.10 per share

* Qtrly total revenue $397.6 million versus $423.7 million