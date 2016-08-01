版本:
BRIEF-National General Q2 earnings per share $0.41

Aug 1 National General Holdings Corp

* National general holdings corp. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 revenue rose 51.9 percent to $804.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

