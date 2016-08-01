BRIEF-Brixmor Property says William Stein to resign from board

Aug 1 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor property group announces change to its board of directors

* William stein, one of two remaining blackstone directors, will resign from board, upon completion of sale of co's common stock

* As a result, number of directors on company's board will decrease from ten members to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)