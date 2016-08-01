BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports July 2016 trading volume

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Cboe Holdings Inc
* Cboe holdings reports july 2016 trading volume
* Cboe holdings inc says s&p 500 index (spx) options had an adv of 1.1 million contracts in july, an increase of 7 percent from july 2015
* Equity options traded at cboe had an adv of 1.4 million contracts in july, an increase of 13 percent from june 2016
* Cboe holdings inc says spx options in extended trading hours at cboe, had adv of 2,342 contracts in july, up from 1,781 in june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.