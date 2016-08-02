BRIEF-Olin qtrly loss per share $0.01

Aug 1 Olin Corp

* Olin announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q2 sales $1.364 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.42 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.20

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Olin Corp says expects full year adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $840 million to $900 million

* Sequentially higher Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment earnings are expected for Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "There are significant cost and operational synergy savings expected to be realized over next four to six quarters"

