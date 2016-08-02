BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Plc reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.20

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.20
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.79 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $971 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.50 to $8.80
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expect results from fiscal year 2016 to come in above high end of previously provided range of $8.15 to $8.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil