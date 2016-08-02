BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Plc reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.20

Aug 2 Mallinckrodt Plc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.20

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.79 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $971 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.50 to $8.80

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

