BRIEF-Generac reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.64

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 2 Generac Holdings Inc :
* Q2 sales $367.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $355.2 million
* Generac reports second quarter 2016 results
* Generac Holdings Inc sees 2016 net sales expected to increase between 6 to 8% over prior year
* Sees FY 2016 total organic sales on a constant currency basis are now anticipated to be down between 10 and 13%
* Sees FY net income margins, before deducting for non-controlling interests, are expected to be approximately 7.0%
* Adjusted EBITDA margins, also before deducting for non-controlling interests, are now expected to be approximately 19.5% for fy 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.