BRIEF-New York Reit and the JBG companies say master combination agreement terminated

Aug 2 New York Reit Inc :

* Net proceeds from asset sales to be distributed to stockholders

* To seek financing which will enable company to prepay existing credit facility in full

* Under terms of termination agreement with JBG, NYRT will pay jbg $9.5 million as reimbursement for certain costs

* NYRT asset sales are unlikely to close until company's new financing is put in place

* New York REIT and the JBG companies announce termination of master combination agreement

* Board determined it is in best interests of NYRT and its stockholders to adopt a plan of selling individual assets

* New York REIT board of directors approve asset sale plan

* Announces release of standstill agreements

* Current credit facility had an outstanding balance of $485 million as of august 1, 2016

* All parties have released each other from future claims or liabilities against each other with no further monetary obligations to JBG