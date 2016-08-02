BRIEF-New York Reit and the JBG companies say master combination agreement terminated

Aug 2 New York Reit Inc :
* Net proceeds from asset sales to be distributed to
stockholders
* To seek financing which will enable company to prepay
existing credit facility in full
* Under terms of termination agreement with JBG, NYRT will
pay jbg $9.5 million as reimbursement for certain costs
* NYRT asset sales are unlikely to close until company's new
financing is put in place
* New York REIT and the JBG companies announce termination
of master combination agreement
* Board determined it is in best interests of NYRT and its
stockholders to adopt a plan of selling individual assets
* New York REIT board of directors approve asset sale plan
* Announces release of standstill agreements
* Current credit facility had an outstanding balance of $485
million as of august 1, 2016
* All parties have released each other from future claims or
liabilities against each other with no further monetary
obligations to JBG
