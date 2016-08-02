BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.66

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Edgewell Personal Care Co
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $645.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.60
* Sees FY 2016 sales down about 4 percent
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updated its fiscal 2016 financial outlook, reaffirming its previous net sales outlook and raising range of adjusted EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil