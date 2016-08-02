版本:
BRIEF-NuStar GP Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Aug 2 NuStar GP Holdings Llc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

