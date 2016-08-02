版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Holly Energy reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45

Aug 2 Holly Energy Partners LP

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 revenue $94.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐