BRIEF-Harris Corp Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

Aug 2 Harris Corp :
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.53 to $5.73 from
continuing operations
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and
full fiscal year results
* Q4 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.94 billion
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.70 to $5.90
from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $7.11 billion to $7.33 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.29 from continuing
operations
* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 for GAAP income from
continuing operations is a range of $5.53 to $5.73 per diluted
share
* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 for non-GAAP income from
continuing operations is a range of $5.70 to $5.90 per diluted
share
* Initial guidance for fiscal 2017 revenue is a range of
$7.11 to $7.33 billion
