BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.56

Aug 2 AmerisourceBergen Corp :
* AmerisourceBergen reports third quarter fiscal year 2016
results
* Q3 revenue $36.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $36.71
billion
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.56
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.52 to $5.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures in $400 million range
* Sees FY revenue growth of approximately 8 percent
* Amerisourcebergen says fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share
is expected to grow in range of 4 to 6 percent above midpoint of
updated fiscal 2016 guidance
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* AmerisourceBergen says continue to expect gross profit in
Q4 to be negatively impacted by headwinds co identified in early
May
* AmerisourceBergen says continues to expect that headwinds
that are impacting fiscal 2016 will continue well into fiscal
2017
* Now expects share repurchases under co's regular programs
of about $350 million, as well as special share repurchases to
satisfy hedging programs
