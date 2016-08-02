BRIEF-Xylem reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.48

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Xylem Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 revenue $932 million versus I/B/E/S view $927.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.06
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.7 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $3.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil