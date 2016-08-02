版本:
BRIEF-Xylem reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.48

Aug 2 Xylem Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue $932 million versus I/B/E/S view $927.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.06

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.7 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $3.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

