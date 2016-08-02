BRIEF-New Residential Investment reports Q2 core EPS $0.52

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 New Residential Investment Corp
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly net interest income $176.8 million versus $96.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil