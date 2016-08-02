版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-New Residential Investment reports Q2 core EPS $0.52

Aug 2 New Residential Investment Corp

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly net interest income $176.8 million versus $96.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

