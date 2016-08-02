版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Kopin reports Q2 loss per share $0.05

Aug 2 Kopin Corp

* Provides business update and second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $4.4 million versus $10.9 million

* Says solos headset program is on track and expect to commence commercial shipping in October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐