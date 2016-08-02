版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Martin Marietta Q2 earnings per share $1.90

Aug 2 Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* And bottom-line growth for a record second quarter

* Qtrly consolidated net sales $915.4 million versus $850.2 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $946.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 Consolidated Net Sales In Range Of $3.5 - $3.7 Bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐