BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics signs loan agreement for up to $100 mln

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Heron Therapeutics Inc
* Heron therapeutics enters into loan agreement for up to $100 million
* Entered into an agreement with Tang Capital Partners, lp whereby tang capital will lend company up to $100 million
* Loan will have a two-year term and bear interest of 8% per annum.
* First close of $50 million is expected to occur within five business days
* Second close of an additional $50 million is subject to achievement of a corporate milestone
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil