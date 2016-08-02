BRIEF-Arrow Electronics Q2 earnings per share $1.45

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Arrow Electronics Reports Second
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.45
* Sees q3 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.57 excluding items
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65
* Q2 sales $5.97 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.04 billion
* Sees q3 sales $5.65 billion to $6.05 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $1.23 to $1.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $5.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil