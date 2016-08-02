版本:
BRIEF-Arrow Electronics Q2 earnings per share $1.45

Aug 2 Arrow Electronics Reports Second

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.45

* Sees q3 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.57 excluding items

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65

* Q2 sales $5.97 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.04 billion

* Sees q3 sales $5.65 billion to $6.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $1.23 to $1.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $5.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

