公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Reports Q2 earnings per share $1.86

Aug 2 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.86

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75

* Q2 sales $1.089 billion versus $1.134 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

