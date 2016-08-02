BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Reports Q2 earnings per share $1.86

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.86
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75
* Q2 sales $1.089 billion versus $1.134 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil