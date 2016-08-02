版本:
BRIEF-Zaio completes third and final tranche of debenture financing for proceeds of $29,000

Aug 2 Zaio Corp

* Zaio corporation announces completion of third and final tranche of debenture financing for gross proceeds of $29,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

