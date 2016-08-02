版本:
BRIEF-Westmoreland Coal reports Q2 loss per share of $1.37

Aug 2 Westmoreland Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results; Reiterates Full

* Year guidance

* Q2 loss per share $1.37

* Qtrly revenues $356.2 million versus $348.96 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

