2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Seagate Technology Q4 earnings per share $0.23

Aug 2 Seagate Technology Plc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Seagate technology reports fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $2.7 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $2.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

