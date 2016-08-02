版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Canstar announces closing of $1 mln financing

Aug 2 Canstar Resources Inc :

* Canstar announces closing of $1,000,000 financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

