版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-3M launches petrifilm plate to help food companies reduce spoilage

Aug 2 3M Co :

* New 3M petrifilm plate launched to help food companies reduce spoilage and minimize waste Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐