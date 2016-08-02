版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics inks new agreement with Galaxy Health Network

Aug 2 Rosetta Genomics Ltd

* Rosetta expands managed care coverage with new preferred provider agreement with Galaxy Health Network for entire suite of diagnostic tests and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

