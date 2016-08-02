版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Berry Plastics appoints Scott Ullem to board

Aug 2 Berry Plastics Group Inc

* Appoints Scott Ullem to the company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

