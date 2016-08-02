版本:
BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties Q2 revenue rose 1.5 pct to $79.6 mln

Aug 2 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Sees Full Year 2016 Ffo Per Diluted Share $4.85

* Ryman hospitality properties, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue view $291.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $79.6 million

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $1.59

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

