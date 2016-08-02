版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-SBA Communications prices $1.1 billion of 4.875% senior notes

Aug 2 SBA Communications Corp

* Announces pricing of $1.1 billion of 4.875% senior notes

* Notes will have interest coupon of 4.875%,will be issued at a price of 99.178% of their face value for an effective yield of 5.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐