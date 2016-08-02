版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Interdigital reports Q2 earnings per share $1.14

Aug 2 Interdigital Inc

* Interdigital announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $75.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐