公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Canacol Energy announces closing of private placement

Aug 2 Canacol Energy Ltd :

* Canacol Energy Ltd announces closing of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

