BRIEF-Pinnacle West reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.08

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
Aug 2 Pinnacle West Reports 2016 Second
* Q2 earnings per share $1.08
* Quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hotter-Than-Normal weather positively impacted quarterly results
* Q2 revenue view $911.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-Year 2016 earnings guidance maintained
* Favorable weather contributed $0.09 per share in the quarter to company's bottom line compared to year-ago period
* Qtrly operating revenues $915.4 million versus $890.6 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil