版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Pinnacle West reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.08

Aug 2 Pinnacle West Reports 2016 Second

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hotter-Than-Normal weather positively impacted quarterly results

* Q2 revenue view $911.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-Year 2016 earnings guidance maintained

* Full-Year 2016 earnings guidance maintained

* Favorable weather contributed $0.09 per share in the quarter to company's bottom line compared to year-ago period

* Qtrly operating revenues $915.4 million versus $890.6 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐