BRIEF-Gamestop acquires 507 AT&T mobility stores

Aug 2 GameStop Corp :

* GameStop acquires 507 AT&T mobility stores

* On track to achieve our goal of generating $200 million of operating earnings in this growing segment by end of 2019

* On track to achieve our goal of generating $200 million of operating earnings in this growing segment by end of 2019