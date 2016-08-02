BRIEF-Medallion Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.19

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Medallion Financial Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2016 second quarter results
* To evaluate not being business development co which may lead to increased earnings , potential admittance to stock indexes
* Net interest margin was 1.57% for 2016 Q2, compared to 6.46% in Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $2.5 million versus 8.5 million
* Board authorized management to take steps to analyze whether its current structure is still a viable vehicle for co
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds