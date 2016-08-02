BRIEF-Medallion Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.19

Aug 2 Medallion Financial Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2016 second quarter results

* To evaluate not being business development co which may lead to increased earnings , potential admittance to stock indexes

* Net interest margin was 1.57% for 2016 Q2, compared to 6.46% in Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly net interest income $2.5 million versus 8.5 million

* Board authorized management to take steps to analyze whether its current structure is still a viable vehicle for co