版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Expeditors Q2 EPS $0.63

Aug 2 Expeditors International Of Washington Inc

* Expeditors reports second quarter 2016 eps of $0.63 per share 1

* Q2 revenue $1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐