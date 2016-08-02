版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-UFP Technologies Q2 EPS $0.38

Aug 2 Ufp Technologies Inc

* Ufp technologies announces q2 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 sales rose 3.8 percent to $37.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐