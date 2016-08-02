版本:
BRIEF-Hershey announces offering of notes due 2026 and notes due 2046

Aug 2 Hershey Co

* The Hershey Company announces offering of notes due 2026 and notes due 2046

* Intends to use net proceeds of notes offering to repay at maturity its $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.45% notes due 2016

* Also intends to use net proceeds of notes offering to repay at maturity its $250 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% notes due 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

