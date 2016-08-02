BRIEF-Poydras Gaming announces $30.5 mln USD debt refinancing

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp
* Announces $30.5 million USD debt refinancing
* Financing will be used for early redemption without penalty of all company's $7.732 million USD listed convertible debentures
* Financing will be used for payment in full of company's $8.5 to $9.0 million USD of vendor loans
* Financing will be used for payment in full of company's about $4.0 million usd remaining arrangements with PDS gaming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds