BRIEF-Wi-Lan unit buys wireless patents from MLR LLC

Aug 2 Wi-Lan Inc :

* Wi-Lan subsidiary acquires wireless patents

* All other terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

