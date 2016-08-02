BRIEF-Arcus Development Group to purchase Dawson Gold Joint Venture assets

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Arcus Development Group Inc :
* Arcus to purchase Dawson gold joint venture assets
* As payment for ATAC's 50% interest in 4 JV, Arcus will issue ATAC 10.9 million common shares and 5 million share purchase warrants
* Warrants will entitle ATAC to buy additional 5 million Arcus shares at $0.20/share at any time within five years after closing of deal
* 10.9 million shares being issued to ATAC will result in ATAC holding 19.99% of co's share capital following completion of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds