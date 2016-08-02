BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources announces cessation of talks for financing for Phase I potash mine

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Karnalyte Resources Inc:
* Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders
* Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard
* Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016
* GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds