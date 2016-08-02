版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-Calvin klein says appointment of Raf Simons as chief creative officer

Aug 2 Calvin Klein Inc

* Calvin Klein, inc. Announces the appointment of Raf Simons as chief creative officer of the brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karthik Achar)

