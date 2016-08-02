BRIEF-Calvin klein says appointment of Raf Simons as chief creative officer

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
Aug 2 Calvin Klein Inc
* Calvin Klein, inc. Announces the appointment of Raf Simons as chief creative officer of the brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karthik Achar)
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds