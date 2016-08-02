版本:
BRIEF-Broadway Financial Q2 share $0.01

Aug 2 Broadway Financial Corp

* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profit for 2nd quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Says for Q2 of 2016, net interest income decreased by $300 thousand to $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

