BRIEF-StorageVault to buy $15 mln Calgary self storage asset

Aug 2 Storagevault Canada Inc :

* StorageVault executes purchase agreement to acquire $15 million calgary self storage asset; in negotiations for additional $45 million of assets

* Purchase price to be financed with funds on hand, first mortgage financing, assumption of certain debt in relation to deal

* Anticipated that up to about 20% of purchase price of access assets will be satisfied by issuance of shares of StorageVault

* In negotiations with access Self Storage Inc to buy about $45 million of access assets in Southern Ontario and Montreal, Quebec