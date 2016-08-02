版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-ESI sees Q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.20 to $0.25

Aug 2 Electro Scientific Industries Inc

* Esi announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.20 to $0.25

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $47.7 million versus $43.1 million

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $30 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐